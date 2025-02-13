Zoe Saldana brings special guests to red carpet

Zoe Saldana brought special guests to the red carpet.

The Guardians of the Galaxy star was honoured with the prestigious American Riviera Award at the 40th Santa Barbara International Film Festival on February 12, 2025.

However, Saldana brought her sons, twins Cy, Bowie and youngest, Zen along with her. The actress shares her kids with her husband, Marco Perego.

Saldana turned heads in a sequined black gown, while her sons wore matching dark jackets, white T-shirts and dark pants. She smiled wrapping her arms around her boys in a sweet family moment.

This comes after Saldana talked about a fun parenting moment during her appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

She revealed that one of her sons asked when he would be old enough to listen to Kendrick Lamar following the rapper's Super Bowl Halftime show.

Saldana said, “Cy, one of my twins, asked me that night. He goes, ‘When will I be old enough to listen to Kendrick Lamar?’”

“I would say like maybe 14, 15. But he’s 10 now, so yeah. But he’s a wonderful artist. I told Cy he’s a wonderful artist and when you’re old enough, you’ll be able to listen and enjoy his music,” she added.