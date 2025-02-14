King Charles breaks Prince Harry's heart with new decision

King Charles has reportedly made a heartbreaking decision about Prince Harry amid their ongoing feud.

According to a latest report, the monarch is upset that he has “no relationship” with his grandkids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

However, the insider revealed that the King finds it "easier for his peace of mind" that an ocean separates him from Harry.

After U.S. President Donald Trump dismissed speculation about deporting Harry over his visa row, the source said Charles was relieved over the news as he prefers Harry stays in the US.

"The fact is that Harry and Meghan are a source of strain and worry for His Majesty,” the source told Daily Mail.

"While he is sorry that he does not have a relationship with his grandchildren in America, it is easier for his peace of mind that there’s an ocean between him and Harry,” they added.

Charles spent time with Archie several times when Harry and Meghan were still living in the UK, but he is believed to have met Lilibet only once.