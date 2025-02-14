Prince William and Kate take a break from being 'professional and formal'

Prince William and Kate Middleton's Valentine Day Instagram story is being seen as part of a PR strategy which is a break from their usual policy of being professional and formal.

The couple shared a throwback picture, a still from their old video, to their Instagram story with a heart emoji.

The photo shows the Prince of Wales kissing his wife who was diagnosed with an unspecified from of cancer last year.

The new strategy will see the royal couple shift to more PDA as part of their efforts to develop relationships with the public and to counter backlash for being out of touch.

The Prince and Princess of Wales are usually much more private about their relationship and remain stuck to royal etiquette which require them to be formal.

The still shared by the couple on Valentine's Day was the only video on their official YouTube channel that crossed one million views last year and it was uploaded after Kate Middleton had completing her chemotherapy.

In that video Prince William is seen reassuring his wife by gently touching her hand as she rested her head on his shoulder.

The physical display of affection by Prince William and Kate Middleton was something that is rarely seen in royal appearances and perhaps it was the reason the video is nearing two million views.







