Balmoral Castle makes big announcement after King Charles surprising decision

King Charles Balmoral Castle has made a major announcement after the monarch’s surprising decision.

The King, 76 disclosed that he has given up skiing following his cancer diagnosis, saying "I think my skiing days are behind me."

King Charles shared his thoughts with Avzi Jusufi, a machinery expert from Basel, during a joint "away day" visit to Middlesbrough with Queen Camilla.

Following the King’s admission, the Balmoral Castle took to Instagram and made the major announcement.

Sharing a photo, the Scottish estate announced, “We are currently seeking passionate individuals to join our team with various positions available.

“Picture yourself working with a dedicated team amidst the breathtaking landscapes of the Scottish Highlands, where you’ll have the chance to create unforgettable experiences for our visitors.”

It continued, “If you are enthusiastic and thrive in a fast-paced environment, we want to hear from you!”

Balmoral Castle, the Scottish estate of the royals, has been home to the British royal family since 1852.

It is also a favorite residence of King Charles III.

The castle is located in Aberdeenshire and is the site of the royal family's summer retreat.