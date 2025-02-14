Blake Lively receives label of being ‘cruel to many’ by crew member

Blake Lively has been accused of being “cruel” by one of the 2018 movie, A Simple Favor’s assistant directors.

Barbara Szeman, who has big names Suicide Squad and Flatliners, to her credit, and listed as the Fourth Assistant Director for A Simple Favor, took to Instagram sharing the experience she had while working with Lively, who is currently caught up in a rather fierce legal battle against her It Ends With Us co-star, Justin Baldoni.

The account, @barbwiretv, which has since then, disappeared from the platform, commented on the British actor, Henry Golding, who stars opposite Lively in A Simple Favor, shared a poster of the film's sequel, Another Simple Favor, which is slated for a May 1, 2025 release.

Golding, in the caption, had mentioned the director of the film, Paul Feig, and wrote, “From my man crush @paulfeig, with love.”

“I worked with you on the first one. My experience with everyone was absolutely amazing, except for a certain someone who is the reason I quit being an AD. Guess who that person is...” Szeman wrote.

Directing her comment to Golding, she then wrote, “I wish you all the best with this though!”

With many people replying to her comment on the post, she then wrote back, “Thanks for the kindness. I want to avoid attention around this but I will say she was cruel to many.”

She continued, “I know I cried my way home many nights because you try so hard to please someone who is never pleased and puts you down constantly.”

“I can't believe it's actually getting back at her. Karma is real,” Szeman concluded, clearly referring to Blake Lively.