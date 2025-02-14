 
Geo News

Taylor Swift appears ‘so unsafe' in new viral video

Taylor Swift’s video from the Super Bowl sparked strong reactions for her fans

By
Web Desk
|

February 14, 2025

Taylor Swift appears ‘so unsafe in new viral video
Taylor Swift appears ‘so unsafe' in new viral video

Taylor Swift may just be battling the cons of fame on a day-to-day basis.

A new video, featuring the pop star herself, spread across social media like wildfire, where a fan recorded her going to the restroom at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana, with her bodyguard, Drew, right behind her.

This particular video has caused quite a lot of fans to react, labelling the circumstance as “crazy” and even “sad,” as Swift is not even able to visit the restroom without security.

Source: X, formerly Twitter
Source: X, formerly Twitter

The video, which has now garnered millions of views on X, formerly Twitter, sparked comments from the Blank Space singer’s fanbase, where one wrote, "It makes me so sad that she can't even go to the bathroom alone."

While another mentioned, "How sad is that? We all love Drew, but the fact he has to stand outside her stall…"

"I literally cannot imagine having bodyguards 24/7. It would exhaust me," a third user penned.

"No one should be so unsafe to the point where they need a bodyguard in the bathroom I'm sorry," a final fan noted.

Blake Lively receives label of being ‘cruel to many' by crew member
Blake Lively receives label of being ‘cruel to many' by crew member
Jennifer Lawrence's due date for second baby REVEALED
Jennifer Lawrence's due date for second baby REVEALED
Truth behind Blake Lively, Anna Kendrick's rumored feud exposed
Truth behind Blake Lively, Anna Kendrick's rumored feud exposed
Balmoral Castle makes big announcement after King Charles surprising decision
Balmoral Castle makes big announcement after King Charles surprising decision
Meghan Markle's service mentality questioned while she ‘flogs jam'
Meghan Markle's service mentality questioned while she ‘flogs jam'
Pete Wicks makes bold move with Olivia Attwood after Maura Higgins split
Pete Wicks makes bold move with Olivia Attwood after Maura Higgins split
Kanye West, Bianca Censori deny divorce 'rumors'
Kanye West, Bianca Censori deny divorce 'rumors'
Real reason Austin Butler, Kaia Gerber broke up
Real reason Austin Butler, Kaia Gerber broke up