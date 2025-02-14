Taylor Swift appears ‘so unsafe' in new viral video

Taylor Swift may just be battling the cons of fame on a day-to-day basis.

A new video, featuring the pop star herself, spread across social media like wildfire, where a fan recorded her going to the restroom at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana, with her bodyguard, Drew, right behind her.

This particular video has caused quite a lot of fans to react, labelling the circumstance as “crazy” and even “sad,” as Swift is not even able to visit the restroom without security.

Source: X, formerly Twitter

The video, which has now garnered millions of views on X, formerly Twitter, sparked comments from the Blank Space singer’s fanbase, where one wrote, "It makes me so sad that she can't even go to the bathroom alone."

While another mentioned, "How sad is that? We all love Drew, but the fact he has to stand outside her stall…"

"I literally cannot imagine having bodyguards 24/7. It would exhaust me," a third user penned.

"No one should be so unsafe to the point where they need a bodyguard in the bathroom I'm sorry," a final fan noted.