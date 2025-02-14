Photo: Justin Bieber breaks promise amid Hailey Bieber marital woes: Source

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Bieber are reportedly going through marital troubles.

According to the latest findings of RadarOnline.com, the mother of one is done with the musician’s “bizarre” behaviour.

The source even claimed that Justin has been unable to keep the promises that he made after the birth of their Jack Blues Bieber in August 2024.

"When their baby was born, Justin was there for her and she thought being a father would change him for the better,” claimed a source.

The source went on to address, “But it hasn't stuck," after which they resigned from the chat.

This report is in contrast to that of Us Weekly who claimed they have become stronger than ever since the renewal of their vows.

“They’ve both kept their promises.”

In addition to this, the source mentioned that “their marriage has done a 180,” and the duo is committed to become the best version of themselves.

Before signing off from the chat, the source claimed, “They’re in a completely different place than they were a year ago.”