Prince Harry, Prince William share secret similarity despite royal rift

Prince Harry and Prince William may have separate lives, but their is something that keeps them on common ground.

In the latest episode of A Right Royal Podcast, royal experts discussed how both brothers are unknowinngly honouring their late mother, Princess Diana.

As quoted by Hello! Magazine, Emily Nash recalled the Duke of Sussex's comment on his conversation about Princess Diana's work with his son, Archie.

Emily said, "Harry was asked about how to communicate to children about amputees and veterans… he said that had led to an extraordinary conversation with Archie about Princess Diana and he'd obviously talking about people losing limbs and they got onto the topic of landmines and the work that she did about that - and Archie was asking to see photographs and footage, so it's interesting how it's come full circle."

She shared that this moment mirrors past revelation from the Prince of Wales, who once shared that he encourages his children to be aware of social issues.

"It reminds me of Prince William and the conversations he says he's had with the children. The one that sticks in my mind is when they passed a homeless person and he asked them, 'Why do you think that person is there?' - and had that conversation with his children," Emily noted.

The royal expert suggested that despite Harry and William's royal rift, they both appear to be instilling same values in their children.

"They're on different continents but it's clearly something that has been drilled into them growing up, that it's so important to have their children aware. They're both honouring their mother in a really similar way," Emily stated.