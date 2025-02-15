Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani pay each other Valentine's Day tribute

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are celebrating their happily ever after on account of their tenth Valentine's Day together.

The Austin singer, 48, paid his wife a tribute on February 14 with a sweet selfie of the couple.

"Happy Valentine’s Day to my forever Valentine," wrote Shelton alongside a photo of him embracing Stefani from behind as they both smile. "I love you @gwenstefani!!!!!"

Stefani also responded sweetly in the comments section, writing, "love my husband x."

The couple tied the knot in 2021 after meeting on The Voice in 2014 and officially starting to date the following year.

Both musicians were enduring divorces at the time with Shelton's split from Miranda Lambert and Stefani's split from Gavin Rossdale.

Stefani, who shares sons Kingston, 18, Zuma, 16, and Apollo, 10, with ex Rossdale, recently reflected on her initial feelings for Shelton, who she had met after her divorce.

"We had just met, and it was chaos. Both of our lives were in complete turmoil, all over the ground. Nothing could save us at that point," reflected Stefani to People Magazine in November 2024.

She added, "There was a point where I was like, 'I can't even talk to you. This is insane. I already have enough problems. This is not happening anymore. We're not going to text or nothing.'"

The pair eventually bonded over music as they collaborated on several songs, including Go Ahead and Break My Heart, Nobody Like You, Happy Anywhere, Purple Irises and more.

"I think he really wanted to impress me, because he doesn't really write songs as much as he used to. And I love writing songs. That's everything to me. If I want to feel like I have any kind of purpose or any kind of value or anything, it's about writing a song. That's where I get my fulfillment," said Stefani.