Demi Lovato celebrates Valentine's Day with fiancé Jutes

Demi Lovato had the sweetest shoutout for her fiance Jordan 'Jutes' Lutes this Valentine's Day.

The Camp Rock alum, 32, took to Instagram with a series of photos and a heartwarming tribute.

"Jordan, I cannot WAIT to marry you!!" Lovato began in her caption. "The past 3 years have been the best 3 years of my life and I have you to thank for that."

They added: "I’m obsessed with your heart, your love and your light. I can’t wait to grow old with you and start a family together. Happy Valentine’s Day to the love of my life. I love you honey!!!"

Lovato also included some photos of her in wedding white with Lutes, 33.

Jutes and Lovato made their romance public in August 2022 after first meeting in January that year to collaborate on a song Substance. The couple then got officially engaged in Los Angeles on December 16, 2023.

Jutes also shares writing credits on her tracks Happy Ending and City of Angels, all off Lovato's album Holy Fvck.