Pamela Anderson stuns fans with stylish look at The Last Showgirl premiere

Pamela Anderson turned heads with her stylish appearance at the BBC Studios on Saturday as she promoted her latest film, The Last Showgirl.

The Baywatch star appeared in an autumnal knitted jumper paired with a green satin skirt, complemented by pointed green velvet heels.

According to Daily Mail, the actress, who has embraced a makeup-free look in recent years, showcased her natural beauty while shielding her eyes with chic yellow sunglasses.

Meanwhile, Anderson has been actively promoting her drama film in London, which earned her a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actress in a Drama.

However, the award ultimately went to Fernanda Torres for I’m Still Here.

While reflecting on her career resurgence, Anderson shared on The Graham Norton Show that she felt a "kind of sadness" during her acting hiatus but is now embracing new opportunities.

Furthermore, she described her role in The Last Showgirl, where she portrays a veteran Las Vegas performer forced to reinvent herself, as a deeply personal and transformative experience.

Although she missed out on a BAFTA nomination, Anderson is set to present an award at the prestigious ceremony, marking a significant moment in her career.

Industry insiders suggest this recognition signals a shift in how she is perceived in Hollywood.

Despite being left out of the Oscar nominations, Anderson remains grateful for the accolades she has received, including a SAG Award nomination.

While speaking to Elle, she emphasized that "doing the work is the win" and expressed gratitude for finally being recognized for her acting rather than past controversies.

Furthermore, The Last Showgirl marks Anderson’s first major leading role in years and has solidified her return to the industry, with the actress expressing excitement about taking on more challenging roles in the future.