Meghan Markle determined to quash Prince Harry divorce rumors

Meghan Markle wants to quash rumors of divorce from Prince Harry once and for all.

Meghan was seen cozying up to Harry while attending the Invictus Games and an expert says the Duchess meant to send a message that she isn’t going anywhere.

“Meghan is clearly doing her best to show to the world that she and Harry are stronger than ever and are a genuinely happy couple,” a source told OK!.

They continued: “Meghan knows the Invictus Games are Harry’s biggest triumph and she wants to be – and be seen to be – a big part of it too. She wants to be the supportive partner – as well as taking every photo opportunity that comes her way!”

“Meghan is very aware of the persistent divorce rumours and wants to quash them. It’s been tough but she’s determined to make this work – she feels it’s her time to show the world that she’s a good person, does lots for charity, and her marriage to Harry is as solid as a rock,” added the mole.