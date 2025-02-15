 
Captain America: Brave New World director reacts to 'reshoots' reports

Julius Onah, the filmmaker of 'Captain America: Brave New World' rejected the multiple reshoots reports

February 15, 2025

Captain America: Brave New World was reworked. However, director Julius Onah believed the media attention had exaggerated the matter.

In a chat with Brandon Davis on Phase Hero, he shared, "We only did one period of additional photography, which is the same on all of these movies, and it's just part of the filmmaking at this scale.”

“When you think about so many movies that you love, I was mentioning this before from Star Wars to Jaws to Lord of the Rings, to you know, all those movies, this is a part of the process,” the filmmaker noted.

Given Marvel's history of reworking multiple projects, Julius said, "Just because when you're making something of this scale, there are so many variables, an AP [additional photography] becomes essential with a thing that we know audiences will love.”

“And it's really as a benefit to the audience to make this the best movie it can be,” he concluded.

Captain America: Brave New World is currently running in theatres.

