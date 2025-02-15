King Charles withholding revenge from Prince Harry for key season

King Charles has decided to take the high road as Prince Harry continues to humiliate the Royal name.



His Majesty, who has often been let down by his incapacities as a father by Harry, does not want to seek revenge.

An insider tells Mail Online that King Charles is "not a punitive man" and would "never want to humiliate" Harry and Meghan.

During his interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021, Harry revealed: "But at the same time - I will always love him - but there's a lot of hurt that's happened and I will continue to make it one of my priorities to try and heal that relationship. But they only know what they know, or what they're told."

Later when the King was diagnosed with cancer, Harry told Good Morning America: "I jumped on a plane and went to see him as soon as I could. Look, I love my family. The fact that I was able to get on a plane and go and see him and spend any time with him, I'm grateful for that."