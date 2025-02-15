Photo: Rihanna denying big claims about A$AP Rocky amid case: Report

Rihanna is reportedly pouring money into the legal defense of her beau A$AP Rocky.

For those unversed, the musician, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, is on trial for felony assault after allegedly firing a semiautomatic weapon at Terell Ephron in a 2021 Hollywood shooting.

According to the latest findings of RadarOnline.com, the 36-year-old crooner is solely leaning on Rihanna for the payment of his expenses.

Spilling the beans on the matter, a source shared with the outlet, Rihanna has been "pouring money into his legal defense" to clout the father of her children.

"His legal expenses have already run into the hundreds of thousands but she's not even blinking," the source explained.

Nonetheless, the source mentioned that Rihanna never accepted that she has been supporting A$AP Rocky financially.

"She's very quick to deny she's paying for everything, but that fools no one," revealed the spy.

In conclusion, the source maintained, "Rumor has it she's helping him out in every area – we're talking private jets, lifestyle expenses, cars, jewelry, bodyguards."