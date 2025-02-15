 
Geo News

Rihanna denying big claims about A$AP Rocky amid case: Report

Rihanna's beau A$AP Rocky is reportedly on trial for his 2021 gun case

By
Web Desk
|

February 15, 2025

Photo: Rihanna denying big claims about A$AP Rocky amid case: Report
Photo: Rihanna denying big claims about A$AP Rocky amid case: Report

Rihanna is reportedly pouring money into the legal defense of her beau A$AP Rocky.

For those unversed, the musician, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, is on trial for felony assault after allegedly firing a semiautomatic weapon at Terell Ephron in a 2021 Hollywood shooting.

According to the latest findings of RadarOnline.com, the 36-year-old crooner is solely leaning on Rihanna for the payment of his expenses.

Spilling the beans on the matter, a source shared with the outlet, Rihanna has been "pouring money into his legal defense" to clout the father of her children.

"His legal expenses have already run into the hundreds of thousands but she's not even blinking," the source explained.

Nonetheless, the source mentioned that Rihanna never accepted that she has been supporting A$AP Rocky financially.

"She's very quick to deny she's paying for everything, but that fools no one," revealed the spy.

In conclusion, the source maintained, "Rumor has it she's helping him out in every area – we're talking private jets, lifestyle expenses, cars, jewelry, bodyguards."

Meghan Markle nears yet another milestone
Meghan Markle nears yet another milestone
Drake takes the high road in beef with Kendrick Lamar?
Drake takes the high road in beef with Kendrick Lamar?
Travis Kelce opponent defends Taylor Swift, shares thought on engagement
Travis Kelce opponent defends Taylor Swift, shares thought on engagement
Anya Taylor-Joy drops one condition for working with husband Malcolm McRae
Anya Taylor-Joy drops one condition for working with husband Malcolm McRae
'Stranger Things' star opens up about tearful goodbye to Netflix series
'Stranger Things' star opens up about tearful goodbye to Netflix series
Renee Zellweger on sharing 'Bridget Jones' journey with Colin Firth, Hugh Grant
Renee Zellweger on sharing 'Bridget Jones' journey with Colin Firth, Hugh Grant
'Stranger Things' Jamie Campbell Bower shares dark toll of playing villains
'Stranger Things' Jamie Campbell Bower shares dark toll of playing villains
'Bridgerton' Season 4 release date revealed
'Bridgerton' Season 4 release date revealed