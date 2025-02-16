Blake Lively challenges Justin Baldoni in new statement

Blake Lively is still pushing Justin Baldoni to provide call, text, and data log for the past 2.5 years, regardless of the sender, recipient, or subject matter.

The actress' legal team has issued a statement to People Magazine, challenging Baldoni lawyer Bryan Freedman's previous claim of having "receipts" that would allegedly prove Lively was a "bully."

“Mr. Baldoni and the Wayfarer parties have already admitted that Ms. Lively raised concerns multiple times," a spokesperson for Lively told the publication.

"They have admitted that they created a plan in case she ‘made her grievances public,’ in which they planned to plant stories suggesting Ms. Lively was a ‘bully’ and ‘weaponising feminism.' They have admitted that they were able to ‘bury’ anyone,” the rep added of the conversation previously exchanged between Baldoni and his PR team.

The spokesperson continued, “They have admitted that they bragged and laughed at how negatively the narrative had shifted against Ms. Lively, and how successful they were at ‘confusing’ people.”

“They have admitted that they said they ‘started to see a shift on social, due largely to [Jed Wallace, an independent contractor] and his team’s efforts to shift the narrative,’ yet they deny that they implemented their plan.”

“Now they want to block the very discovery that would expose them," concludes Lively's spokesperson. "If they didn’t do it, they would have nothing to hide,” Lively's rep concluded.

The remarks came as Baldoni’s lawyer Mitchell Schuster defended his client against Lively's request for access to years of phone and text records, location data, and other information.

“It is hard to overstate how broad, invasive, and atypical these Subpoenas truly are,” Schuster said in the memo filed on Friday. “This is civil litigation, not a criminal prosecution, and the Lively Parties [Lively and Reynolds] are not the FBI.”

Schuster argued in the letter written to U.S. District Judge Lewis J. Liman that the demand is “wildly disproportionate to the needs of the case and unnecessarily invades the privacy of untold numbers of third parties, including family, friends, business partners, and — quite literally — any other person with whom any of the targets have communicated with over a period of years.”

Baldoni's lawyer further slammed Lively's legal team saying the subpoenas are more about media attention than the case itself, branding them as a "media ploy."

Schuster then requested Judge Liman to address the issue “at the soonest possible opportunity,” and suggested that the phone companies involved are preparing to comply.

The legal dispute between the It Ends with Us costars began in December 2024, when Lively filed a sexual harassment complaint against Baldoni, accusing him of misconduct during the film’s production. She also alleged that Baldoni and his associates engaged in a retaliatory smear campaign when she spoke up.

Baldoni has denied all claims against him and hit back the following month with a $400 million lawsuit against Lively, Reynolds, their publicist Leslie Sloane, and Sloan’s PR firm alleging several claims, including civil extortion and defamation.

The case is scheduled to go to trial on March 9, 2026.