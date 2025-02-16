Lizzo faces new accusations amid upcoming ‘new era’ of music

Lizzo just announced her “new era” of music but it might just cone with a fair share of struggles.

On Saturday, as the 36-year-old star took to her official X, formerly Twitter to tease her upcoming plans, many fans were quick to accuse her of copying “Lily Rose Depp” or even a career shift to “acting.”

As people on social media pointed out Johnny Depp’s daughter’s role from the controversial HBO series, The Idol, the Grammy-winning artist could be seen showcasing a vast range of facial expressions as well as emotions, going from weeping to laughing hysterically.

“Everything was so much simpler #LIRL,” Lizzo captioned the post, along with mentioning a February 28 release date.

Despite the About Damn Time singer announcing an upcoming project, which may just be an upcoming musical album, the focus mainly remained on the fact how similar her announcement seemed to be in comparison to Lily Rose Depp’s old video.

One social media user on X, added a GIF of Lily Rose’s shot from The Idol's opening scene and commented, “you wanna be lily rose depp so bad.”

While another wrote, “lily rose depp nachos,” adding the same scene from the series, produced by The Weeknd.

“She think this euphoria,” another penned, referencing another hit HBO show. While a final user took a dig at Lizzo’s video and wrote, “Is you tryna go into acting? Genuine question.”