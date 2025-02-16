Britney Spears gets back together with ex Paul Soliz

Britney Spears and ex-felon Paul Soliz just confirmed they are back together post a Valetine’s Day outing.

As per Daily Mail, the 43-year-old Princess of Pop was seen sitting in the passenger seat of her on-again boyfriend’s car as the two pulled up to a Jack in the Box drive-thru in Thousand Oaks, California.

The Oops…I Did It Again crooner rocked a white-coloured blazer, a black choker as well as a hat during some moments of the ride.

She tied her look together with a bold and full face of makeup including dark eyeliner and rouge lipstick for the outing.

Additionally, one of Soliz’s sons was also spotted in the backseat of the car the couple drove around in.

As per Page Six, the 38-year-old gained custody of at least three out of nine children that include Trystan, 10, Dylan, eight, and Nicholas, 6.

This comes days after it was reported that Spears and Paul may have resumed their affair, seven months after calling it quits.

Paul Soliz’s ex-wife of eight years, Nicole Mancilla, filed for divorce, in late October 2024, after he was labelled a “deadbeat dad” to his nine children.

Meanwhile, Britney Spears parted ways from her husband, Sam Asghari in 2023 and finalized their divorce in May 2024.