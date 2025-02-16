Prince Harry shares how he celebrates Valentine's Day without Meghan

Prince Harry has shared with the fans and friends how he marked the Valentine’s Day without love of his life Meghan Markle as he continued his visit to Canada.

Meghan, who joined Harry for Invictus Games in Canada, has returned to California to be with her children Archie and Lilibet.

However, Harry took to his website and shared the details of his big day activities.

The statement reads, “On Day 7 of the Invictus Games 2025, Prince Harry began the day with a special visit to the Tsleil-Waututh Nation, where he engaged with the local community. His first stop was the daycare, where he spent time with the next generation of young ones, sharing in their laughter and smiles.

“The visit underscored the significance of nurturing youth and investing in the future of Indigenous communities.”

It further said, “The Duke then met with the Tsleil-Waututh youth ambassadors—young advocates dedicated to preserving their culture and heritage. These emerging leaders are focused not only on shaping their own futures but also on honoring the legacy of their ancestors and ensuring the continuation of the First Nations’ rich traditions.”

“Their work as cultural ambassadors plays a vital role in safeguarding their people’s stories, values, and way of life, empowering future generations to carry these traditions forward,” it added.

A highlight of the visit was the traditional blanketing ceremony, a profoundly moving moment for the Duke.