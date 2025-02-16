Prince William ‘not big' on forgiveness while Prince Harry handed advice

Prince Harry has found himself being warned about Prince William’s ‘tricky’ relationship with forgiveness, when he has a lot to forgive.

Author Melanie McDonagh made these comments about the two brothers in a piece for The Evening Standard.

Her piece included seven key pieces for advice and also a warning about ‘Operation Bring Back Harry’.

In the eyes of Ms McDonagh “Even a partial rehabilitation will be tricky” at this point in time though.

With the funeral of Lord Fellowes playing one example because tehre people saw “the spectacle of the two princes in separate pews in church, not talking.”

Hence the author believes, “From what we have seen so far Prince William is not a forgiving soul and he has a lot not to forgive”.

Whether that be Prince Harry’s memoir, the Oprah interview, or even “the attempts from Montecito to exploit the royal connection: Sussex Royal jam etc.”

Hence, the author noted seven key pieces of advice “in the spirit of public service.”

Number one was to keep Meghan out of the conversation, second was to bring Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet around more often, the third was to play to King Charles’ Christian beleifs of forgiveness.

The fourth is to know that “no event is too small” because Ms McDonagh believes attendance at Prince William’s Coronation may never be guaranteed.

The fifth piece of advice was to ‘s*** up to your aunt, Princess Anne” because “if she wants you back in the fold, hats where you’ll be”, and the sixth was to “cheer up.”

The last piece of advice was the author doubling down on number one and adding, “do not even attempt to include the Duchess in the deal,” because “forgiveness has its limits.”