 
Geo News

Jay-Z speaks out over ‘mental anguish' post rape allegations dismissal

Jay-Z was accused of recently raping a minor girl back in 2000

By
Web Desk
|

February 16, 2025

Jay-Z speaks out over ‘mental anguish’ post rape allegations dismissal
Jay-Z speaks out over ‘mental anguish’ post rape allegations dismissal

Jay-Z just continued to speak out over the mental deterioration that the rape lawsuit brought for him and his family.

After the lawsuit against himself and Sean “Diddy” Combs, of raping a 13-year-old Jane Doe, was voluntarily dismissed, in his declaration filed in Los Angeles, the 55-year-old iconic rapper stated that attorney, Tony Buzbee, who was representing the said Jane Doe, purposefully inflicted emotional distress on him by filing the lawsuit.

Jay-Z claimed that Buzbee intentionally filed the complaint when his daughter, Blue Ivy's Mufasa: The Lion King film premiere was happening, "to put me in the position of having to choose between supporting my daughter or hiding to avoid the negative press."

Additionally, the award-winning artist also alleged that he lost 20 million dollars’ worth of contracts due to the false allegations that put him in "mental anguish" since its filing in October 2024.

"I felt that Mr. Buzbee was placing a gun to my head that I either bow to his demands or endure personal and financial ruin," Jay-Z, whose legal name is Shawn Carter, further wrote.

The lawsuit that he filed against Buzbee, several month ago, accused the attorney of civil extortion, defamation and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

Previously, Jay-Z was accused of raping an unnamed woman at the 2000 MTV VMAs afterparty, alongside Sean “Diddy” Combs, a complaint that was dismissed on February 14, by Buzbee and fellow attorney Antigone Curis, mentioned in documents obtained by PEOPLE that Jane Doe, “hereby gives notice that the above-captioned Action is voluntarily dismissed, with prejudice." 

Anthony Mackie starrer ‘Captain America' tops US box office
Anthony Mackie starrer ‘Captain America' tops US box office
Kate Winslet reacts to Reese Witherspoon's 'grudge' claims: Report
Kate Winslet reacts to Reese Witherspoon's 'grudge' claims: Report
Prince Harry facing a desperate situation as credibility starts unravelling
Prince Harry facing a desperate situation as credibility starts unravelling
Princess Eugenie follows in Meghan, Kate Middleton's footsteps with latest move
Princess Eugenie follows in Meghan, Kate Middleton's footsteps with latest move
Renée Zellweger explains why she finds role of 'Bridget Jones' relatable
Renée Zellweger explains why she finds role of 'Bridget Jones' relatable
Jacob Elordi recalls aspect of life that was not ‘complete torture'
Jacob Elordi recalls aspect of life that was not ‘complete torture'
Ethan Slater teases exciting details about Ariana Grande's 'Wicked 2'
Ethan Slater teases exciting details about Ariana Grande's 'Wicked 2'
Prince William ‘not big' on forgiveness while Prince Harry handed advice
Prince William ‘not big' on forgiveness while Prince Harry handed advice