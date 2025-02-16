Jay-Z speaks out over ‘mental anguish’ post rape allegations dismissal

Jay-Z just continued to speak out over the mental deterioration that the rape lawsuit brought for him and his family.

After the lawsuit against himself and Sean “Diddy” Combs, of raping a 13-year-old Jane Doe, was voluntarily dismissed, in his declaration filed in Los Angeles, the 55-year-old iconic rapper stated that attorney, Tony Buzbee, who was representing the said Jane Doe, purposefully inflicted emotional distress on him by filing the lawsuit.

Jay-Z claimed that Buzbee intentionally filed the complaint when his daughter, Blue Ivy's Mufasa: The Lion King film premiere was happening, "to put me in the position of having to choose between supporting my daughter or hiding to avoid the negative press."

Additionally, the award-winning artist also alleged that he lost 20 million dollars’ worth of contracts due to the false allegations that put him in "mental anguish" since its filing in October 2024.

"I felt that Mr. Buzbee was placing a gun to my head that I either bow to his demands or endure personal and financial ruin," Jay-Z, whose legal name is Shawn Carter, further wrote.

The lawsuit that he filed against Buzbee, several month ago, accused the attorney of civil extortion, defamation and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

Previously, Jay-Z was accused of raping an unnamed woman at the 2000 MTV VMAs afterparty, alongside Sean “Diddy” Combs, a complaint that was dismissed on February 14, by Buzbee and fellow attorney Antigone Curis, mentioned in documents obtained by PEOPLE that Jane Doe, “hereby gives notice that the above-captioned Action is voluntarily dismissed, with prejudice."