Chrissy Teigen, John Legend pays honorable tribute to their late dog Penny

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend honored the memory of their beloved late dog, Penny, in a heartfelt Valentine's Day video shared on Instagram.

The couple, who attended the Grammys earlier this month, performed a duet of Nat King Cole’s 1960s classic L-O-V-E while serenading their pets in various scenes.

In a touching moment, Legend held an urn containing Penny’s ashes as he and Teigen sang to it. Teigen was also seen leaning down to kiss the urn in tribute to their cherished pet, who passed away in January.

The video featured Teigen in multiple outfit changes, including red bunny ears, a pink cowboy hat, and a magenta co-ord, while Legend remained in a salmon-colored monochrome ensemble.

Moreover, the duo also sang to their other pets, including their gecko, adding a lighthearted touch to the sentimental clip.

Teigen acknowledged their off-key singing in the video’s caption, by writing, "ok I get John’s key change frustration now hahaha happy Valentine’s Day, lovers!!!!"

Meanwhile, in the comments, Legend jokingly lamented the mismatched notes, saying, "I needed my pitch pipe from my a cappella days."

Additionally, Penny, an 11-year-old rescue dog, passed away peacefully in her sleep.

Back in January, Teigen shared an emotional tribute to Penny on Instagram, reminiscing about the dog’s presence in their lives as she wrote, "Born the same day John and I got married, 11 years ago, she was there for us for every baby, every loss, every joy."

Furthermore, the couple, who renewed their vows for their tenth wedding anniversary in 2023, share four children, Luna, Miles, Esti, and Wren, 20 months, along with multiple pets.