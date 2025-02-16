'Captain America: Brave New World' targets $100M opening weekend

Disney and Marvel Studios’ Captain America: Brave New World had a strong Saturday, generating an estimated $27 million, 33% down from its Friday previews, which brought in $40 million.

According to Deadline, the film's four-day projection remains solid in the mid-to-high $90 million range, though it has a potential path to hitting the $100 million mark if it maintains stronger-than-expected Sunday and Presidents' Day performances.

Industry analysts note that if Brave New World can outperform Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, which saw a 24% drop on Sunday ($20.5 million) and a 45% dip on Presidents' Day ($11.5 million), it could surpass the $100 million milestone.

Currently, its three-day estimate stands at approximately $87 million.

The production budget for Brave New World was $180 million, with its break-even point estimated at around $425 million globally

While Brave New World continues to lead the box office, its long-term success will depend on audience reception.

Furthermore, the film received a CinemaScore of B-, on par with 2003’s Hulk and lower than other MCU titles that faced audience pushback, such as Eternals (B) and The Marvels (B).