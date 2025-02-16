Prince Harry exposed for being a ‘inveterate opportunist' in visa row

Prince Harry has just been handed another accusatory title by royal experts who feel he’s just using opportunities at this point, in the same way as his wife.

The accusations and all have been issued by royal author and commentator Lee Cohen.

He shared all in a piece for GB News and got rather candid throughout.

In Mr Cohen’s eyes, “Since relinquishing their royal duties, Harry and Meghan have aggressively cultivated an image of victimhood”.

One running on the premise that they were “wronged by the monarchy, the media, and society at large,’ throughout their royal tenure.

Thus, as a result, “their move to America was framed as an escape from the suffocating constraints of royalty” but that “quickly morphed into a platform for self-promotion.”

It started with “High-profile interviews, lucrative Netflix deals, and Harry’s memoir Spare”.

The same memoir “where he detailed extensive past drug use, potentially jeopardising his US visa”.

To Mr Cohen, none of the admissions made at these instances were “about personal revelation” instead were “more about manipulating public sentiment.”

But in the end “their actions have backfired, exposing them not as victims, but as inveterate opportunists,” to the masses.

It is pertinent to mention that the tag of ‘opportunists’ pertains to their past admissions of things like racism, which was made against the Firm over allegedly questioning Archie’s skin color before birth.