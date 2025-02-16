Katie Price makes stylish appearance with JJ Slater

Katie Price and Married at First Sight star JJ Slater were spotted at Liverpool’s Level Nightclub on Saturday.

The former glamour model attempted to keep a low profile in an oversized white padded coat, layering it over blue checked denim jeans and pairing it with Moon boots.

According to Daily Mail, JJ sported a black hoodie with a colorful cross design, Nike Air Forces, and a Coach crossbody bag.

Moreover, their night out took an unexpected turn when Katie parked her signature pink Range Rover outside an NHS sexual health walk-in center, despite clear no-parking signs, risking a potential fine.

Additionally, the appearance came amid speculation about their relationship status after Katie posted a cryptic message on social media about prioritizing self-worth over keeping relationships intact.

Additionally, the post fueled breakup rumors, though her representatives confirmed that the couple remains together.

Despite reports of tension at a recent Geordie Shore event where they allegedly kept their distance, the pair appeared in good spirits during their Liverpool outing.

Furthermore, Katie, who has been dating JJ since early 2024, previously sparked engagement rumors when she was seen wearing a diamond ring following cosmetic surgery in Turkey.