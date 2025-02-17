Harrison Ford made bold suggestion for 'Shrinking' scene

Harrison Ford took serious measures to make sure he looks great while shooting Shrinking.

Bill Lawrence, co-creator of Apple TV+'s Shrinking made some interesting revelations about the comedy series at the Writers Guild Awards on Saturday.

“My favorite story I always tell people, because we were doing a shaving scene the other day, the first time [Ford] had to do a shaving scene on the show, he called me up and he's like, ‘I’m not going to shoot this,‘” he quoted Ford.

Lawrence, who is one of the show creators besides Jason Segel and Brett Goldstein, recalled being confused and asking the reason behind it, to which Ford replied, “If I’m shaving, I have to be shirtless.”

He continued, "And I'm like, 'All right. You can be shirtless. What else do you need?' He goes, 'Just 10 minutes to do some push-ups.' "

Miller remarked that Ford "looked good" in the scene as he confirmed if the 82-year-old actor did film the scene bare-chested.

"Yeah, of course. He shamed me," before joking, "I work on set shirtless now. Just trying to go head-to-head."

Shrinking premiered on Apple TV+ in January 2023 and aired its second season from October to December 2024.

Ford, too, once attested to taking his character's journey "deadly f****** seriously" despite the comedic nature of the show.

"There's no intention to make it into a joke," he told People Magazine in an interview timed to season 2. "But there are people that absorb these kinds of experiences with grace and courage and a little bit of wisdom. And that is not to say that some people do not."

Ford added, "It's just to say that this is a person particularly equipped to communicate what it is that it's like, and that is something that I feel that is worth sharing with our audience."