Prince Harry moved as he receives sweet honour at Invictus Games

Prince Harry was honoured with a sweet tribute after he received a heartfelt present at the Invictus Games in Canada.

Harry, the Duke of Sussex, was moved after Olga Rudnieva, CEO of Ukraine's Superhumans rehabilitation center, gifted him a bracelet.

During the Invictus Games semi-final volleyball match, Harry was presented with a custom-made bracelet with the phrase "Whoever saves one life saves the world" in Ukrainian.

In a conversation with Hello!, Olga revealed she gifted the bracelet with the powerful message to Harry over his support for Ukraine.

"We had a very good conversation with him because we need to learn a lot from other countries, and we gave him a T-shirt and a bracelet that says, 'Whoever saves one life saves the world,'" Olga said.

She added, "We are from Ukraine, and he has been supporting the Ukrainian team here, and all Ukrainians have seen that and people are very, very overwhelmed.”

"We wanted him to know that it's important for Ukraine to know that he's supporting us."

She also shared the behind-the-scenes moments of her interaction with Harry on her Instagram stories, per People Magazine.

One of the clip showed Harry’s reaction on receiving the jewelry, which also had his initials, as he called the gift “perfect,” and playfully told Olga that they are now "bracelet buddies."