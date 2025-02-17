Meghan Markle's divide with Prince Harry becomes ‘trickier'

Meghan Markle has been finding her marriage to Prince Harry harder and harder to manage, and its all because of the negative press.

Royal author and commentator Tom Quinn brought notice to these comments in his interview with Fabulous.

That chat highlighted the turn Meghan’s efforts have taken, ending up being called ‘gimmicky’.

For those unversed, the accusations came pouring in after critics were made aware of her product launch and the rumors surrounding what she aims to release.

While some called them ‘gimmicky’, Mr Quinn believes the biggest consequence was that it ‘upset’ the Duchess, leaving her relationship with Prince Harry to suffer the brunt.

He started by saying, “Friends have noticed that like all couples Harry and Meghan have their rows and disagreements,” but “these are made worse simply because, unlike most couples, they spend almost all their time together.”

Not to mention, “the relationship also gets trickier when things don’t go well with Meghan’s businesses”, because “Meghan was hugely upset and stressed when her internet home-making venture was mocked”.

Now “its toll on her relationship with Harry,” too the commentator added.

For those unversed, all of this has come shortly after the Daily Mail revealed rumors of a “gimmicky and uninteresting” rosé launch becoming part of the American Riviera Orchard.