Prince Harry's nonexistent presence in Prince William now tugging at heartstrings

Prince William appears to have been hit, hard by the situation involving Prince Harry, much more than was previously thought possible.

A well-placed insider made these revelations in their interview with Heat World.

That conversation featured a lot of candor and saw the insider admitting, “Harry misses his brother terribly”.

And “he’s very hurt by the fact that there’s this distance between them has been unresolved for such a long time now.”

A big reason for this is because the Prince of Wales “never thought for a second that they’d go years without speaking”.

Because at points in their past it was the case that “even at their lowest points over the years, they always seemed to find a way to make peace.”

Similar admissions have also been made by people like his former butler Grant Harrold who noted how, as young kids, “They were both very sociable boys. And that’s what’s so sad about it now – how they’ve gone from best of friends to non-existent really.”