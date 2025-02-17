 
Prince Louis, Charlotte and George draw portraits to support Kate Middleton's cause

Kate Middleton also drew a beautiful portrait of her eldest son, Prince George

Web Desk
February 17, 2025

Prince Louis, Charlotte and George draw portraits to support Kate Middletons cause

Prince William and Kate Middleton on Tuesday revealed some portraits  drawn by their children and the Princess of Wales herself.

The sketches  drawn by  Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte, Prince George and Princess Catherine  have been used to highlight The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood's project's Shaping Us Framework.

The Princess of Wales founded The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood in 2021 after a decade of royal duties.

The statement said, "The @earlychildhood Shaping Us Framework describes the social and emotional skills which start to develop in early childhood. These skills are key throughout our lives, shaping who we are, how we manage our thoughts and emotions, how we communicate with and relate to others, and how we explore the world around us."

It said, "Drawing portraits with children can provide a moment of connection as you spend time looking at and focusing on one another, as well as being creative and – most importantly – having lots of fun together!."

The statement includes names of the royals in the same order as the portraits shared in the Instagram post. 



