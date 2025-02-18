Nikki Garcia reveals what she looks for in a man after Artem Chigvintsev split

Nikki Garcia on what she looks for in a man after Artem Chigvintsev split

Nikki Garcia is going unfiltered on what she looks for in a partner after her recent divorce from Artem Chigvintsev.

The Total Bellas alum, 41, listed some qualities she expects in her ideal man during a recent episode of her podcast The Nikki & Brie Show.

She began by admitting that she is no longer interested in a young man after splitting from her husband Artem Chigvintsev, 42, last year.

“Do we want to train?” Nikki asked her sister and cohost Brie Garcia and guest Rocsi Diaz. “I wanted to be owned. I don't wanna be trained.”

She added, “I want my body rocked.”

Brie, 41, added her own insight, “I feel like I have a really good eye for good men, attractive, the whole package.”

Nikki then wondered why there weren’t more from an older demographic as she discussed eligible bachelors at Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans earlier this month.

“Where's the retired ones? The ones that have some wisdom and age?” she asked.

“You can see them. They're around. They're here somewhere,” Diaz responded and Nikki added, “They've experienced life a little bit.”

Brie and Diaz then insisted Nikki to not take numbers too seriously and "have fun with a young one."

“I was gonna say, don't do retired!” Brie told her sister and Nikki replied, “You're right. No. I'll just do it all. Do young. I'll do retired.”

Nikki filed for divorce in September 2024, just weeks after Chigvintsev was briefly arrested on suspicion of domestic violence at their Napa Valley home.

The exes, who share a 4-year-old son named Matteo, privately reached a settlement agreement in November.