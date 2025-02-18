Guy Pearce shares honest opinion about Kevin Spacey

Guy Pearce and Kevin Spacey worked on the 1997 film L.A. Confidential, and his experience working with him was anything but good.



During an interview with Hollywood Reporter's podcast Awards Chatter, he opened up about the House of Cards star in light of sexual harassment allegations he faced.

He acknowledged, "Even though I probably was a victim to a degree, I was certainly not a victim by any means to the extent that other people have been to sexual predators."

The Iron Man star continued, "But I did that thing that you do where you brush it off and go, 'Ah, that's nothing. Ah, no, that's nothing.' And I did that for five months. And, really, I was sort of scared of Kevin because he's quite an aggressive man."

"He's extremely charming and brilliant at what he does — really impressive, etc. He holds a room remarkably. But I was young and susceptible, and he targeted me, no question," the 57-year-old claimed.

Guy recalled he burst into tears when Kevin was accused of sexual harassment by multiple men.

"And I was in London working on something, and I heard [the reports], and I broke down and sobbed, and I couldn't stop," the Memento star continued.

"I think it really sort of dawned on me the impact that had occurred and how I sort of brushed it off and how I had sort of either shelved it or blocked it out or whatever. That was a really incredible wake up call, I suppose," he shared.

Regarding Kevin's legal situation, he has been cleared by the U.S. and U.K. courts, but nearly a week ago, actor Ruari Cannon filed a lawsuit of sexual abuse against him.