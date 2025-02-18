Meghan Markle rehires personal secretary from her royal life?

Meghan Markle on Monday announced that she has relaunched her lifestyle brand, naming it As Ever.

The Duchess of Sussex also unveiled a new website featuring what appeard to be a rare photo of her daughter, Lilibet.

The wife of Prince Harry announced the news in a post on Instagram days before Netflix releases her show With "Love, Meghan".

Her new series is produced, in part, by Archewell Productions, her company with the Duke of Sussex.

Netflix has worked with the couple on other nonfiction series, including “Harry & Meghan,” which peeled back the curtain on their relationship with the royal family and their move to the United States after they stepped down from their royal duties.

The duchess also revealed in her post on Monday that Netflix had become a partner in her business.

Ashley Reed Petersen, a publicist who previously worked for Meghan Markle as her personal secretary, was prominent among those who Liked the Instagram post of the former US actress.

Petersen served Meghan Markle as a Press Secretary during her time as a working royal.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped down as working royals in 2020 before they moved to California.

It's not immediately known if Meghan Markle has rehired Ashley Reed Petersen.











