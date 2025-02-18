 
Kris Jenner calls herself ‘proud auntie' of Paris Hilton

Kris Jenner penned sweet note for Paris Hilton on her 44th birthday

Web Desk
February 18, 2025

Kris Jenner called herself Paris Hilton’s “auntie” on her 44th birthday.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, the Kardashian-Jenner momager shared a carousel of throwback photos with Paris.

Alongside photos, Kris penned a sweet note to mark the entrepreneur's birthday.

“Happy birthday @ParisHilton!!! You radiate beauty inside and out, and you are such an inspiration to everyone around you,” Kris wrote in the caption.

She went on to add, “You are an incredible mother, wife, sister, daughter, aunt, cousin, and friend, the most amazing business woman and entrepreneur, and I admire and adore you so much.”

Kris added, “It’s such an honor to be one of your aunties, and I couldn’t be prouder of the amazing woman you are!!”

“Sending you so much love today and always! I love you!!” she concluded.

Paris, the mother-of-two, responded to Kris’ post in the comments section, stating, “Awwww Love you so much,” alongside heart emojis.

The photos in the carousel feature sweet throwback selfies of Kris Jenner and Paris Hilton from the 2022 Hilton family holiday party.

Other photos also included Paris’ sister, Nicky, and mom Kathy Hilton.

