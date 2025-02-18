Meghan Markle leaves people ‘losing control' and in a frenzy

There are some who believe Meghan Markle’s going through a fluctuation of sorts, and PR guru and crisis manager Mark Borkowski recently stepped forward to address it.

According to a report by The Daily Mail he said, “This isn’t an identity crisis. It’s a business model.”

Because “Meghan isn’t floundering; she’s fluctuating on purpose” and the “perpetual reinvention, the strategic vagueness—it’s all by design,” he said.

He also ran through people’s possible thoughts over this ‘vagueness’ and said, “No, it’s a TV show. No, it’s jam. No, it’s a vague, atmospheric brand called As Ever.”.

In Mr Borkowski’s eyes, “The more unpredictable she is, the harder it is to take her down.”

And its evident that “she’s not trying to be Goop; she’s trying to be a mystery. The product she’s selling? Endless curiosity about Meghan Markle. So maybe she’s not losing control of her narrative—maybe we are.”

With that out of the way he later added, “So, what’s next? A mindful butter knife line? A sustainably sourced candle that smells like ‘reinvention’? A pop-up experience where guests can personally witness Meghan not answering direct questions? Whatever it is, expect another name change when this one inevitably runs its course,” he noted in the end, before signing off.