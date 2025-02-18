Royal family makes 'secret' decision amid Meghan, Harry 'stunts'

It's been over four years since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down from their royal duties and moved to the US, but the couple continue to remain in the spotlight with the projects they have launched after settling in California.

Prince Harry has publicly spoken about his rift with the royal family's senior members, including his father King Charles, Queen Camilla and his brother Prince William.

The Duke of Sussex also criticized the royals in his tell-all memoir "Spare" and publicly said that his family has made absolutely no effort for reconciliation.

Regardless of the the differences between Harry, King Charles and William, the royal family continues to take care of the information available about the couple on its official website.

The website royal.uk has an entire page dedicated to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, providing details of their past endeavors and their current status.

Few people know that the royal family continues to make changes to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's page on the website.

Tools available online suggest that Meghan and Harry's page on the royal website was last updated on January 16, 2025, although the royal family has made sure people don't get the hint of the minor changes made to the couple's page.

The secret update was performed just 15 days after Meghan Markle made a come back to Instagram. It's not known whether any changes were made to the couple's photos or the information about them in the latest update.

The couple were recently criticized by royal family supporters after the Duke and Duchess shared images and clips of their intimate moments on social media.

Some royal experts called their public display of affection the couple's stunts to draw media attention.