Kristen Bell shares her bold take on award season after LA wildfire

A renowned American actress, Kristen Bell, recently shared her thoughts on the significance of this year's awards season.

While speaking to PEOPLE over Zoom, the 44-year-old revealed that following the devastating LA wildfires in early January 2025, she briefly considered cancelling the award shows but ultimately recognised its "greater level of importance" during such challenging times.

She said at first, “It felt very superfluous to have an awards show. I felt, ‘We should cancel all of the awards this year and donate all of the money!’”

Bell went on to admit that after the fires, she learnt more about how awards season impacts California’s economy, quipping, “I realized, ‘Wait a minute. If you cancel the awards shows, you are canceling, hundreds of hundreds if not thousands of jobs for people in Los Angeles who need them.’”

"Gig workers, musicians, hairstylists, makeup artists, drivers, caterers, tech workers — it’s actually imperative to the economy of rebuilding that we have these awards shows,” the Frozen star mentioned.

For the unversed, the deadly LA wildfires began on January 7, 2025, in the Pacific Palisades area.

Over the next few days, fires spread to Pasadena and Altadena, destroying 18,000 buildings, killing at least 29 people, and forcing over 200,000 to evacuate.

Notably, many luminaries, including Joshua Jackson, Anna Faris, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Adam Brody, Leighton Meester, and others, lost their homes in the fires.

It is pertinent to mention that 50,293 acres of land were burnt in the Los Angeles wildfire.