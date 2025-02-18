Nicole Kidman drew inspiration from THIS iconic role in 'Holland'

Nicole Kidman is set for an exciting role in the upcoming thriller Holland.

The movie, scheduled to release on March 27, stars Nicole as Nancy Vandergroot, a meticulous teacher.

Directed by Mimi Cave, the film also features Matthew Macfadyen as Nancy’s husband and Jude Hill as their son.

Speaking with People Magazine, Mimi shared, "There's an odd sort of offbeat humor about it that we're hoping people get and enjoy."

Mimi also went on to reveal that she drew inspiration from Nicole's 1995 film To Die For role.

"She plays this incredibly undertone comedic lead and I knew she had that in her, but maybe just hasn't, you know, been in a role [like that] in a while," the director said, adding, "She is so funny, so deeply funny."

She added, "I think that's something that— it wasn't that we didn't expect it, but when it happened it was so far beyond what we expected, that there was lots of laughter on set and lots of joy and lots of, like, seeing where we could push things that she was game for."

Praising Nicole Kidman, Mimi said as a director the Babygirl actress "makes herself completely available to you."

"She's really incredible to watch and she's someone I've learned a great deal from. It was a pretty magnificent experience for me," Mimi Cave said.