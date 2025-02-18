 
Geo News

Liam Payne's ex Cheryl unable to cope with singer's loss: Report

Liam Payne and Cheryl dated for three years before parting ways in 2018

By
Web Desk
|

February 18, 2025

Photo: Liam Paynes ex Cheryl unable to cope with singers loss: Report
Photo: Liam Payne's ex Cheryl unable to cope with singer's loss: Report

Cheryl is reportedly struggling in her love life after losing former boyfriend, Liam Payne.

As fans will be aware, the former member of One Direction left the world mourning after falling from the hotel balcony in Argentina.

Months after Liam’s death, a new report of RadarOnline.com claimed that the 41-year-old has parted ways from her mystery lover.

For those unversed, Liam Payne and his ex-Cheryl Cole started dating in 2015 and parted their ways after the birth of their son in 2018. Nonetheless, Cheryl called it quits from her new lover Cheryl following "months of dating."

Sharing candid details about the grieving partner, the source revealed, "Ever since Liam's death, it's been a whirlwind of heartbreak for her.”

The source also addressed, “Not only has she been struggling to cope with the loss of Liam, but she also broke things off with that guy she had been seeing since last summer.”

“I mean, can you imagine? After the tragedy, she was just a complete wreck, totally understandable, of course,” they remarked in conclusion. 

'She-Hulk' star gets honest about cameo in 'Daredevil: Born Again'
'She-Hulk' star gets honest about cameo in 'Daredevil: Born Again'
'Peaky Blinders' creator teases big future of hit series
'Peaky Blinders' creator teases big future of hit series
Chris Pratt, wife Katherine bury the hatchet to help actor's ex Anna Faris
Chris Pratt, wife Katherine bury the hatchet to help actor's ex Anna Faris
Serena Williams breaks silence over Super Bowl dance
Serena Williams breaks silence over Super Bowl dance
Maura Higgins seen for first time after Pete Wicks split
Maura Higgins seen for first time after Pete Wicks split
Meghan left last video with Beyoncé on Harry's royal account before leaving UK video
Meghan left last video with Beyoncé on Harry's royal account before leaving UK
Olivia Wilde still getting over Harry Styles amid Dane DiLiegro romance?
Olivia Wilde still getting over Harry Styles amid Dane DiLiegro romance?
Nicole Kidman drew inspiration from THIS iconic role in 'Holland'
Nicole Kidman drew inspiration from THIS iconic role in 'Holland'