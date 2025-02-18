Photo: Liam Payne's ex Cheryl unable to cope with singer's loss: Report

Cheryl is reportedly struggling in her love life after losing former boyfriend, Liam Payne.

As fans will be aware, the former member of One Direction left the world mourning after falling from the hotel balcony in Argentina.

Months after Liam’s death, a new report of RadarOnline.com claimed that the 41-year-old has parted ways from her mystery lover.

For those unversed, Liam Payne and his ex-Cheryl Cole started dating in 2015 and parted their ways after the birth of their son in 2018. Nonetheless, Cheryl called it quits from her new lover Cheryl following "months of dating."

Sharing candid details about the grieving partner, the source revealed, "Ever since Liam's death, it's been a whirlwind of heartbreak for her.”

The source also addressed, “Not only has she been struggling to cope with the loss of Liam, but she also broke things off with that guy she had been seeing since last summer.”

“I mean, can you imagine? After the tragedy, she was just a complete wreck, totally understandable, of course,” they remarked in conclusion.