Meghan Markle mocked for ‘bad camera angle' in new video

Meghan Markle is called out for misstepping into influencer world with her latest video.



The Duchess of Sussex, who is all set to relaunch her lifestyle brand with a new name, is an ‘amateur’ pretending to be familiar with the world of influencers.

Body language expert Judi James tells Fabulous: “Meghan's ‘poor framing’ implies she doesn't know how to position the camera well, despite her extensive background in media.”

She added: “This is further reinforced by the ‘bad camera angle’ she uses, which make is seem ‘as though she's gate-crashing her own scenes.’”

This comes as Meghan revealed her brand will now be called ‘As Ever.’

The caption of her post read on Instagram: "I’m thrilled to introduce you to As Ever — a brand that I created and have poured my heart into.

"I will keep sharing behind the scenes tidbits with you here as we ramp up to launch, and I can’t wait for you to get your hands on everything we’ve been creating."