Martha Stewart faces backlash over her latest business venture

Martha Stewart introduced her new business venture, however, not all followers gave enthusiastic reactions.

On Tuesday morning, the homemaking expert took to her official Instagram account to share the exciting news that she will open a restaurant in a casino later this year.

The caption of her post reads, "Martha opened her first restaurant, The Bedford by Martha Stewart, in the Paris Las Vegas hotel in 2022."

"Now, our founder is opening a second location at Foxwoods Resort Casino in Mashantucket, Connecticut. The new restaurant is set to open this fall, offering a lineup of impressive culinary dining options," the post continues.

"The restaurant was designed to transport guests to Martha's 1925 country farmhouse in Bedford, New York, to experience what she's known for: Elegance, warmth, and charm."

But the 83-year-old entrepreneur received mixed reactions from her fans, some people sent warm wishes while others criticized her.

"Restaurants in casinos are awful. Famous people sell their name and people flock to them and they are not good experiences," a user commented.

Another wrote, "Why is Martha linking herself with casino culture? I thought she had more there."

Some people delightfully penned, "We're very excited about this!!!!" another wrote in agreement, "Oh yes now that's exciting!"