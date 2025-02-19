Kris Jenner shows love for 'incredible' Paris Hilton on her 44th birthday

Kris Jenner showed love for her daughter Kim Kardashian's longtime friend Paris Hilton on her 44th birthday.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Monday, the reality star posted a carousel of snaps alongside a sweet note.

“Happy birthday @ParisHilton!!!” the Kardashians matriarch began the lengthy post.

The 69-year-old further penned, “You radiate beauty inside and out, and you are such an inspiration to everyone around you."

“You are an incredible mother, wife, sister, daughter, aunt, cousin, and friend, the most amazing business woman and entrepreneur, and I admire and adore you so much,” continued the famous momager.

Calling herself Paris’s auntie, Kris added, “I couldn’t be prouder of the amazing woman you are!! Sending you so much love today and always! I love you!!”



