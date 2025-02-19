 
Geo News

Prince Harry eyes another legal battle after major win against British tabloids

Prince Harry ready to take another legal action after claiming win in NGN case, expert

By
Web Desk
|

February 19, 2025

Prince Harry eyes another legal battle after major win against British tabloids
Prince Harry eyes another legal battle after major win against British tabloids

Prince Harry is reportedly considering a legal battle against U.S. President Donald Trump after he referred to Meghan Markle as "terrible."

A Royal commentator has suggested that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex may take a legal action over Trump’s very public insult.

Describing Trump’s remark as “incredibly hurtful, Royal author Ingrid Seward claimed the Sussexes may not back down from a fight against Trump.

She told Radar Online, "I think that a huge number of people were probably smirking and agreeing with Donald Trump.”

"It was an incredibly hurtful thing to say, terrible. I know what he meant and we possibly all agree with him, but to say it publicly like that is very hurtful,” Seward added.

"I wonder if Meghan and Harry might have some come back for that, legally."

An intellectual property attorney also said, "It could be argued that his comments are harmful to their brand but any litigation against Donald Trump would be horny, to say the least, but, saying that, I'm sure they are mulling over their response as they are not people to just back down in the presence of a perceived bully."

This comes after Trump called Meghan “terrible” in an interview with The New York Post when he was asked if he would throw Harry out of the country amid his visa row.

"I don’t want to do that,” he said, adding, "I’ll leave him alone. He’s got enough problems with his wife. She’s terrible."

Benny Blanco stuns Selena Gomez with bizarre confession
Benny Blanco stuns Selena Gomez with bizarre confession
Kris Jenner shows love for 'incredible' Paris Hilton on her 44th birthday
Kris Jenner shows love for 'incredible' Paris Hilton on her 44th birthday
Princess Lilibet will regret appearance on Meghan Markle's new site: Expert
Princess Lilibet will regret appearance on Meghan Markle's new site: Expert
Meghan Markle mocked for ‘bad camera angle' in new video video
Meghan Markle mocked for ‘bad camera angle' in new video
Nicola Coughlan reveals her biggest insecurity in past
Nicola Coughlan reveals her biggest insecurity in past
Why Timothee Chalamet ditches his phone for months while filming 'A Complete Unknown'
Why Timothee Chalamet ditches his phone for months while filming 'A Complete Unknown'
Inside Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's ‘curious relationship' video
Inside Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's ‘curious relationship'
Kanye West makes bold claim amid e-commerce site ban
Kanye West makes bold claim amid e-commerce site ban