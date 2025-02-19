Prince Harry eyes another legal battle after major win against British tabloids

Prince Harry is reportedly considering a legal battle against U.S. President Donald Trump after he referred to Meghan Markle as "terrible."

A Royal commentator has suggested that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex may take a legal action over Trump’s very public insult.

Describing Trump’s remark as “incredibly hurtful, Royal author Ingrid Seward claimed the Sussexes may not back down from a fight against Trump.

She told Radar Online, "I think that a huge number of people were probably smirking and agreeing with Donald Trump.”

"It was an incredibly hurtful thing to say, terrible. I know what he meant and we possibly all agree with him, but to say it publicly like that is very hurtful,” Seward added.

"I wonder if Meghan and Harry might have some come back for that, legally."

An intellectual property attorney also said, "It could be argued that his comments are harmful to their brand but any litigation against Donald Trump would be horny, to say the least, but, saying that, I'm sure they are mulling over their response as they are not people to just back down in the presence of a perceived bully."

This comes after Trump called Meghan “terrible” in an interview with The New York Post when he was asked if he would throw Harry out of the country amid his visa row.

"I don’t want to do that,” he said, adding, "I’ll leave him alone. He’s got enough problems with his wife. She’s terrible."