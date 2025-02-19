Blake Lively makes shocking claims about Justin Baldoni amid legal battle

Blake Lively has escalated her legal battle with Justin Baldoni, alleging that she was not the only woman who felt uncomfortable around him on the set of It Ends With Us.

According to Daily Mail, in an amended complaint recently filed, the 37-year-old actress claims she has corroboration for her initial allegations.

Moreover, a spokesperson for Lively told People that “other women confided in Blake about their discomfort.”

Lively first filed a sexual harassment lawsuit against Baldoni in December, accusing him of misconduct while they worked together on the film.

In response, Baldoni, who directed and co-starred in the romantic drama, launched a $400 million defamation lawsuit against Lively, her husband Ryan Reynolds, and her publicist, as per the outlet.

Additionally, he filed a separate $250 million libel lawsuit against The New York Times over its reporting on Lively’s claims.

Furthermore, the latest developments mark another twist in the high-profile legal dispute, with both sides remaining firm in their positions.