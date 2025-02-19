Tom Holland reveals reason why he failed to 'buy' his own brand

Tom Holland shockingly fails to buy his own brand

Tom Holland has recently revealed the reason why he was not allowed to buy his own product at Target.

On February 18, the Spider-Man alum took his Instagram account to share his journey of hunting down his brand's product at different Target stores and posted several stories along the way.

In his first story, “So I haven’t been in the [United] States for a while,” he began by saying. “And I’m gonna go visit some Bero on the shelves, out in the wild.”

On October 16, 2024, Holland launched a premium non-alcoholic beer, Bero.

In his selfie recorded video, the Hollywood actor was inside a Target and searching for the product, he told his fans, “This is the second Target I’ve been to because the last one I went to actually didn’t have it, Not the best marketing.”

Continuing his journey, he said, “No luck. The hunt continues. I will find some today.”

While entering into a third superstore, Holland hopefully said, “This is a bigger Target, so I feel more hopeful.”

Pointing out his brand’s products on a shelf, the 28-year-old actor continued, “Okay, so success, I found some. I bought it.”

In the final clip, he shared a hilarious anecdote, “They wouldn’t accept my ID because it’s English and I couldn’t prove my age, so a really lovely employee, I guess, scanned their ID.”

“Kind of ironic that I wasn’t allowed to buy my own product,” the Uncharted actor concluded.

It is pertinent to mention that Holland has been sober for more than three years as his sobriety journey began by joining the dry January challenge in 2022.