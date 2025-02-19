'Meghan shows no sign of gratitude to Royal Family'

Angela Levin, a royal expert and major critic of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, has slammed the duchess after she announced her new project.

Archie and Lilibet doting mom took to Instagram and shared a video to announce her new project ‘As Ever.’

Meghan said, “Some of you may have heard whispers about what I’ve been creating. In two weeks, my series on @netflix launches — but there’s something else I’ve been working on.

“I’m thrilled to introduce you to As Ever — a brand that I created and have poured my heart into.”

She continued “‘As ever’ means ‘as it’s always been’ or some even say ‘in the same way as always’. If you’ve followed along since my days of creating The Tig, you’ll know this couldn’t be truer for me. This new chapter is an extension of what has always been my love language, beautifully weaving together everything I cherish — food, gardening, entertaining, thoughtful living, and finding joy in the everyday.”

Commenting on it, Angela tweeted, “Meghan shows no sign of gratitude to the Royal Family who made her known worldwide and have vast amounts of money.

“Give up her title? Oh No. That's the sort of person she is.”



