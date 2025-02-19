Meghan Markle harbours no ill will towards Kate Middleton amid media disparity

Meghan Markle harbours no ill will towards her sister-in-law Kate Middleton despite media’s unfair comparisons, a new report has revealed.

According to Closer Magazine, media has speculated about a possible rivalry between the Duchess of Sussex and the Princess of Wales.

However, an insider claimed that Meghan has bears no “ill will” towards her Kate, who recently made a Royal comeback post completing her cancer treatment.

While Meghan feels hurt by the media treatment, she says she holds no resentment towards her sister-in-law, the insider added.

“Meghan feels incredibly hard done by and really doesn’t appreciate the disparity of it all, even though she’s softened a lot towards Kate and wishes her nothing but good health after everything she’s been through,” they added.

The source continued: “It’s something she’s just got to learn to live with at this point, but it still winds her up.”

This comes amid reports that Meghan is furious with media criticising her work while they sing praises of Kate Middleton.