King Charles appoints 'reverse namesake' as ambassador after Meghan dominates headlines

King Charles gives people a reason to smile

February 19, 2025

Mr Charles King has been appointed His Majesty’s Ambassador to the Federal Republic of Somalia, said a statement issued on Wednesday.

King Charles has a ceremonial role in appointing ambassadors to foreign countries, but the actual decision-making process lies with the government.

The appointment of Charles King is set to elicit funny reactions on social media as he is the monarch's "reverse namesake".

The appointment of the King's ambassador to an African nation comes just a day after his daughter-in-law dominated headlines for her announcement regarding launch of a new lifestyle brand.

The Duchess of Sussex did this just days before her show "With Love, Meghan" arrives on Netflix.

The wife of Prince Harry is making strides in improving her connections  and increasing influence in the US, proving British predictions of the British tabloid media about her future with Harry in the US completely wrong. 

Prince Harry holds King Charles, Queen Camilla and Prince William  responsible for their decision to leave the UK.

Harry too has remained in spotlight since his departure from the UK for his Netflix documentary, his memoir Spare and the latest Invictus Games in Canada.

From the progress the couple are making as independent individuals, their supporters are convinced that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex do not miss their luxurious royal lives.

But their opponents insist Meghan and Harry should have dropped their royal titles too if they despise their royal lives.   

