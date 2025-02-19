Photo: Kourtney Kardashian eager to follow in Kim, Khloe's footsteps: Source

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are reportedly thinking about baby number two.

A new report of In Touch reported that the duo wants to welcome a new addition to their family after the birth of Rocky 13 Barker in 2023.

A source close to the pair dished that Kourtney hopes to be blessed with a baby girl this time.

Nonetheless, “They both think having twins would be a huge plus, either a boy and a girl or twin girls,” added the source.

“The exciting thing is if they do use a surrogate, that’s actually totally doable. Nothing is in the works yet, and for now, they’re still hoping to do this naturally, but if not, they will turn to science for help,” the tipster added.

Before signing off from the char, the insider pointed out that Kourtney’s sisters Kim and Khloe opted for surrogacy and so she wants to proceed with it as well.

“It’s worked out well for Kim [Kardashian] and Khloé [Kardashian], so Kourtney has seen all the positives first hand,” the source remarked in conclusion.