Blake Lively claims Justin Baldoni asked private question about husband

Blake Lively has accused Justin Baldoni of a fresh sexual harassment disturbance in her amended lawsuit.



The filings, which is edited this Tuesday, claim that Baldoni wrongfully asked intrusive question about Blake and husband Ryan Reynold’s private life.

“Mr. Baldoni then intrusively asked Ms. Lively whether she and her husband climax simultaneously during intercourse, which Ms. Lively found invasive and refused to discuss,” the complaint further alleges.

This comes days after Lively claimed Baldoni incorporated kissing without her permission during a scene featuring “dancing without dialogue.”

During her legal complaint, Lively also alleged that during a birthing scene shot on set, the place was “chaotic, crowded, and utterly lacking in standard industry protections.”

She claims Baldoni and his co-producer Jamey Heath “failed to close the set, allowing non-essential crew to pass through while Ms. Lively was partially nude from below the chest down with her legs spread wide in stirrups and only a small piece of fabric covering her genitalia.”